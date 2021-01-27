Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Trading Up 13.6%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s share price was up 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,103,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 243,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTHR shares. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $48.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 30,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,635.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 103,668 shares of company stock worth $123,251 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

