Charter Communications (CHTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $649.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $645.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.87. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.