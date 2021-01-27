ChartEx Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,954.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $209,468.46 and $14,954.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00051278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00134659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00301524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037097 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.