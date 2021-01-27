Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Shares Gap Down to $16.27

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $14.57. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 516 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.98.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,864,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,513,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

