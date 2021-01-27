Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) Plans Dividend of €0.02 (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) (LON:TORO) declared a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TORO opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.55. Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) Company Profile

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

