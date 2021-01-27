Chico’s FAS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,847 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,311% compared to the typical volume of 698 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 569.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 652,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,332,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 245,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 662,112 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $295.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.27.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

