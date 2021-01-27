China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CHCJY opened at $8.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.