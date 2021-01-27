China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading 7.8% Higher

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $11.58. 415,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 143,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.57.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

