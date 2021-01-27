China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Shares Down 0.4%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.60 and last traded at $94.60. 2,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Gas in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get China Gas alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.9346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%.

About China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY)

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.