China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.64

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 93172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Separately, Couloir Capital assumed coverage on China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.15 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$951.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$320.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

