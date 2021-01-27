Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.0345 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.55 or 0.00924857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.28 or 0.04382139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

