Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Position Increased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 692.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,089,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,716,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 222.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 100,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at about $3,883,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

