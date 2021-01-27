CIBC Increases Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$39.50

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.94.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$37.56 on Monday. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$45.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

