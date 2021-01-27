Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

