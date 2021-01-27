Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 106.67 ($1.39).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

LON CINE traded up GBX 7.26 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 80.40 ($1.05). The stock had a trading volume of 52,476,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,597,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. Cineworld Group plc has a one year low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 189.60 ($2.48). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.33.

About Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

