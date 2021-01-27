Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 28.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after acquiring an additional 97,574 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $4.38 on Wednesday, hitting $318.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,407. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.