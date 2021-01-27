Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,059 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

