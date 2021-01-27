CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

NYSE CIT opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

CIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

