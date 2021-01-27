CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) Shares Up 1.4%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.00. 951,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 580,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 547.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 25.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:CCAC)

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

