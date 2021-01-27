Citigroup Cuts EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $27.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 49.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

