Citigroup Downgrades Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) to Sell

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $112.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $116.39.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

