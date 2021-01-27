Citigroup Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $105.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PVH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,859. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $1,784,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $19,605,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

