Citigroup Upgrades Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to “Buy”

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.