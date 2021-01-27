City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $485.01

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 485.01 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.25), with a volume of 22502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £242.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 442.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 414.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

In other news, insider Barry Aling acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £86,000 ($112,359.55).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

