Civeo’s (CVEO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Civeo alerts:

CVEO stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Civeo has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $129,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $80,155.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 245,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,835.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Civeo by 16.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Civeo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.