CIVS SOCI / RED PREF (LON:CSHC) Shares Up 9,900%

Shares of CIVS SOCI / RED PREF (LON:CSHC) shot up 9,900% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.75 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.75 ($1.15). 30,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 415,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.75.

CIVS SOCI / RED PREF Company Profile (LON:CSHC)

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is managed by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

