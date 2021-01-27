Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 25,158 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.46. 143,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,432. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.59.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

