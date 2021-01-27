Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,559 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $31,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $647,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.62. 945,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,944. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

