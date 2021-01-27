Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 121,934 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,934 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $27,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

NYSE:TKR traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

