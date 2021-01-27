Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 91,117 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,117 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 36,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 193,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,791. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $110.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

