Clark Financial Advisors Invests $64,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

GOOG opened at $1,917.24 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,773.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,636.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

