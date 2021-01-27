Clark Financial Advisors Invests $64,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $205,740,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

GOOG opened at $1,917.24 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,773.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,636.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

