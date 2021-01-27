Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GCE) Trading Up 20.5%

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GCE)’s share price was up 20.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

About Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GCE)

Grande Cache Coal Corporation (Grande Cache Coal) is operating a mine, which produces metallurgical coal for the steel industry from its coal leases covering approximately 22,700 hectares in the Smoky River Coalfield located in west central Alberta. The Company’s principal product is hard coking coal.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.