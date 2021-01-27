Clean Yield Group Buys 1,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

