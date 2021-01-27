Clean Yield Group Buys 246 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 145.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,110,000 after purchasing an additional 176,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBU opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $70.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

