Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 145.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 58,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5,242.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBU opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

