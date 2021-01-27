Clean Yield Group Has $84,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 406.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

NYSE:CVX opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

