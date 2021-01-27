Clean Yield Group Has $93,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 575.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76.

