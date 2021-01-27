Clean Yield Group Invests $45,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

ET opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.