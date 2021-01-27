Clean Yield Group Invests $57,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of AY stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

