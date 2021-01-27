Clean Yield Group Invests $97,000 in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $214.10.

