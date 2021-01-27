Clean Yield Group Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 88,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

