Clean Yield Group Sells 66 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $238.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

