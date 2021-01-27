Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBGPY. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. 899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

