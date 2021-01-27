CMC Materials (CCMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, analysts expect CMC Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $174.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.89.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.