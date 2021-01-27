CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. 2,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,223. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

Several research firms have commented on CCNE. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

