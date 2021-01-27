Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading Up 5.3%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 2,641,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,572,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $371.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of -3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 18,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $199,808.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,931. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $4,305,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.