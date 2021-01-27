Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

