Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) were down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 4,452,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,242,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $117.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $2,656,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

