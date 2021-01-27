Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

